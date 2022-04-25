Cookies

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection comes to PC in June

Epic Games Store unveils when Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End are coming to PC.

HQ

It arrived at the end of January on PlayStation 5, but lacked a release date on the other platform for which it was announced. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection now has a release date on PC. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy remastered versions will come to PC in June.

On 20 June, 2022, to be exact. This has been confirmed by Epic in a post reviewing the Epic Games Store's biggest upcoming PC games of 2022, but it doesn't give any further details on this release (the announcement has been made using a screenshot "captured on PS5").

Hopefully, like other PlayStation releases on PC, such as Days Gone or Horizon: Zero Dawn, the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will include numerous graphics settings, support for ultra-wide displays, buttons remapping and more. It's only a matter of time before Sony officially announces the date, accompanied by screenshots of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PC.

Nathan Drake's adventures will finally be playable with keyboard and mouse - ready to go treasure hunting?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

