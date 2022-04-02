Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is shutting down

Naughty Dog has revealed that it is closing the curtain on its mobile game, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter. The title is now no longer available to download, and likewise in-game purchases have been disabled, but it will remain playable in offline mode as long as you do not delete the game from your mobile device.

"Uncharted Fortune Hunter is being discontinued," said Naughty Dog in the statement. "As of today, in-game purchases of treasure maps and bags of orbs have been disabled, and the game is no longer available for download from the Apple App or Google Play Stores. However, you may continue to play the game in offline mode until it is removed from your mobile device."

Did you play Uncharted: Fortune Hunter?