Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Uncharted: Fortune Hunter

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is shutting down

The mobile game is no longer available to download, but will remain playable in offline mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Naughty Dog has revealed that it is closing the curtain on its mobile game, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter. The title is now no longer available to download, and likewise in-game purchases have been disabled, but it will remain playable in offline mode as long as you do not delete the game from your mobile device.

"Uncharted Fortune Hunter is being discontinued," said Naughty Dog in the statement. "As of today, in-game purchases of treasure maps and bags of orbs have been disabled, and the game is no longer available for download from the Apple App or Google Play Stores. However, you may continue to play the game in offline mode until it is removed from your mobile device."

Did you play Uncharted: Fortune Hunter?

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter

Related texts



Loading next content