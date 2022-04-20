Uncharted creator is making a Star Wars game

Amy Hennig is best known as the creator of the first three Uncharted games and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, but we've barely seen anything from the talented woman the last decade because Electronic Arts cancelled her Star Wars game and Google decided to stop making their own Stadia games. Fortunately, we got some great news last fall when Disney announced her new Skydance team is making a secret Marvel game. It sure seems like the giant company is very happy with how the project is progressing.

Because Lucasfilm reveals that Amy Hennig and Skydance are also making a story-driven action-adventure game in the Star Wars universe. Just like the Marvel project, this is basically all we're told expect for the fact that it'll have a completely new story. I think it's safe to say you'll get an idea of what to expect by watching David's interview with Hennig from 2018, however, as the elements mentioned there are definitely her forte.