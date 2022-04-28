Uncharted blocked in Asian countries because of Chinese propaganda

HQ

Movie goers in several Southeast Asian countries, most recently the Philippines (and previously Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam), who want to see Uncharted in theatres will have to settle for something else for the foreseeable future. Uncharted has been forbidden after people noticing a scene showing a map with some highly disputed borders of the South China Sea.

The scene is only two seconds long, but includes a clear view of the infamous nine-dash line on the map, which has been drawn to include the disputed territories as Chinese. The Hague Tribunal refuted the Chinese claims back in 2016, something the country did not accept. This is not the first movie that has included these controversial borders as China makes sure to include them in, and back in 2019 we could see these territories being a part of China in Abominable, and also in the Netflix series Pine Gap in 2021. These were forcefully banned or removed as well.

Thanks Philippine Times