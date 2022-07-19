Uncharted and The Last of Us creator leaves Naughty Dog after 21 years

HQ

Despite being known as a studio with a rather intrusive crunch culture, many people have stuck with Naughty Dog for many, many years. Now, however, it's over for one of the most important and well-known figures.

Josh Scherr, who wrote Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and helped write The Last of Us: Part II, among other things, and after leading the animation work on several other Uncharted and Jak & Daxter titles before that, writes on Twitter that he's leaving Naughty Dog after more than 21 years with the PlayStation studio. This is apparently because he's got a job somewhere else famous that we'll know more about "soon".

Of course, we hope and believe it's gaming related so we can continue to enjoy his genius, albeit now at a different studio.