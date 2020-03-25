Uncharted and Dirt Rally 2.0 are heading to PS Plus

We'll keep this brief while we wait on the official confirmation from Sony and the PS Blog, but it looks like this month's PS Plus offering is a good one, with a (now offline) trailer inadvertently leaking the news that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 are both heading to the subscription service next month.

As you already know by now, every month PS Plus subscribers get a couple of games as part of their paid subscription, and by the looks of it Sony is looking to make a crowd-pleasing offering to their fans in April, many of whom may well have a fair amount of spare time on their hands.

Dirt Rally 2.0 was recently updated with a number of game-enhancing additions, and Nathan Drake's swansong adventure remains one of the finest games of this console generation.

Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces are both still available to download and will remain so until April 6. Uncharted and Dirt Rally will then be made available starting April 7.