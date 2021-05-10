Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End surpasses 37 million players

It's been five years since Nathan Drake's last adventure...We're getting old...

The last time Sony gave us official numbers, we were told Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was PlayStation 4's second best-selling game with 15 million copies sold, only beaten by Grand Theft Auto V. Turns out, far more than that have played it since then.

Because Naughty Dog has decided to celebrate the astounding game's fifth anniversary (holy crap, time flies) by publishing a retrospective that among many other interesting stories and facts reveal that more than 37 million individuals have played Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Obviously, this number isn't copies sold, as it also includes downloads from when the game was a part of the PlayStation Plus line-up in April 2020 and still is a part of PlayStation 5's PlayStation Plus Collection, but it's still very impressive and deserved.

Have you played it yet? What do you think about Nathan Drake's final adventure?

