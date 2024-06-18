Uncharted 2 is officially in development

Earlier this year, we reported that Mark Wahlberg had been asked to grow a mustache (Wahlberg plays the character Sully) after the studio received the script for the sequel to the 2022 Uncharted movie. With that, it seemed pretty clear that part two would actually happen, but a confirmation is always nice - and now we've gotten just that from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The movie is in development and hopefully we can start looking forward to some casting news and more. In addition to Wahlberg, Tom Holland is also ready for the sequel.

The first movie got some very mixed reviews, but moviegoers still flocked to see it and in the end Uncharted became the fifth highest grossing movie ever based on a video game

Thanks Variety