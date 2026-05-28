Uncertainty grows with Neymar and Brazil: he spent the day in a clinic and will miss friendly matches

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Neymar finally made it to the Brazil squad for World Cup, much to the disappointment of João Pedro and his family, but there's still uncertainty that the player will be in good physical conditions for the competition... of if he will be fit at all.

On Thursday, the first day of training before World Cup for Brazil, Neymar was noticeably absent from the group, as he recently suffered a calf injury sustained during his final matches for Santos before the squad announcement, an injury that nearly derailed his chances of making into the squad at all.

Instead of training, the player spent the day in a clinic for medical tests, accompanied by doctors from the Brazilian squad. When he left the clinic at around 1:00 AM, Neymar expressed some concern upon returning to the Granja Comary training center, according to Globo Esporte, via RMC Sport.

The medical staff of the team now have the necessary information to determine the extent of his injury, but it is believed Neymar will definitively miss the two friendly matches against Panama and Egypt on May 31 and June 6... and the possibility remains that Neymar will be removed from the squad altogether: the team has until 24 hours before their first match (June 14) to make changes on the 26-man squad. It would be a last-resort scenario, but surely Chelsea's Joao Pedro will be holding his breath until then...