Unboxing and comparison: This is what Virtual Boy for Switch looks like
You can also compare it to the original unit, just to see how incredibly similar it actually is to the real deal from 1995.
Yesterday, ten Virtual Boy games were released for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, finally giving people the opportunity to try one of the gaming world's biggest failures of all time. It's a fascinating story that you can read more about in our in-depth article on the format that we published the other day.
But... you can't play Virtual Boy on a regular TV. It's a 3D device with built in screens, and the titles for it rely heavily on 3D effects. Therefore, you need to order either a cheap cardboard version of the device or a more expensive copy of the original. However, it also works with Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, if you happen to own that.
We are currently playing through the ten titles released for Switch Online + Expansion Pack in order to review the Virtual Boy accessory, which will be published here on Gamereactor later today (Wednesday). In the meantime, we are now sharing photos of the device, including comparisons with the original unit to show how similar it actually is to the real thing.