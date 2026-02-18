Unboxing and comparison: This is what Virtual Boy for Switch looks like

HQ

Yesterday, ten Virtual Boy games were released for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, finally giving people the opportunity to try one of the gaming world's biggest failures of all time. It's a fascinating story that you can read more about in our in-depth article on the format that we published the other day.

But... you can't play Virtual Boy on a regular TV. It's a 3D device with built in screens, and the titles for it rely heavily on 3D effects. Therefore, you need to order either a cheap cardboard version of the device or a more expensive copy of the original. However, it also works with Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, if you happen to own that.

We are currently playing through the ten titles released for Switch Online + Expansion Pack in order to review the Virtual Boy accessory, which will be published here on Gamereactor later today (Wednesday). In the meantime, we are now sharing photos of the device, including comparisons with the original unit to show how similar it actually is to the real thing.

My Nintendo Store always deliver their goods with a decorated inside.

This is what the packaging looks like.

The stand needed is in the bottom of the box.

This is what the Switch version looks like, truly identical to the original unit. Note that the toggle switch and dial on the top are purely decorative and cannot be used.

How similar is it to the original unit, you might ask. Well... compare in the image above. The top unit is the OG Virtual Boy from 1995, and the bottom one is the Switch unit.

To the left: OG Virtual Boy / Right: The Switch unit.

The OG Virtual Boy (left) had a dedicated controller slot and a Playlink socket. Those are pure decoration on the Switch unit (right).

The cartridge slot (left) is obviously missing on the Switch unit (right).

The upper part of the unit can be folded up like a car hood. Left is what it looks like without a Switch 2 inserted, and right with the Switch 2 in place. Just close the lid and it looks exactly like the real deal.

Left with screen turned off, and right ready to play.