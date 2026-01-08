Unannounced Life is Strange project receives age rating in Europe, will bring together Chloe Price and Max Caulfield again

HQ

It looks like we'll soon be returning to the Life is Strange series as it has been noticed that a new chapter in the wider franchise has been age rated in Europe. The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) site has revealed that a project dubbed Life is Strange: Reunion has received a rating of "16", matching chapters that came before it.

The catch to this rating is that it has since been removed from the public domain of the site, but Gematsu managed to snap proof before this happened. The other bizarre bit to this development is that the rating was posted back in March 2025 for PlayStation 5, even if the included description does very much lay out the foundation for an instalment we have yet to see.

"Chloe Price was Max Caulfield's partner in time... Losing her is Max's greatest regret. Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max's help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus."

So yep, it does seem that in the future we should expect to see Max Caulfield back in focus after recently headlining Life is Strange: Double Exposure, but then matched up with her former partner Chloe Price, who met a fateful end (in some cases) in the first game in the series.

As for when we'll hear more officially about this game is unclear, but as Double Exposure debuted in 2024 and True Colors came in 2021, we are nearing the time when we expect more Life is Strange to appear on PC and consoles.