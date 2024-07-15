Unannounced AMD GPUs have appeared online

HQ

While there are already a fair few GPUs in the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series, it appears we could be getting a few more in the near future. PSU manufacturer Seasonic has added in some extra GPUs in its wattage calculator function on its site.

The AMD Radeon RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT have all been listed in the calculator, implying that we'll be able to get our hands on them at some point down the line. A potential refresh could help push out more 7000 series GPUs ahead of new tech likely coming next year, but we'll have to wait and see.

By the looks of things, these GPUs will be offering new high-end models for consumers, as currently the best model from AMD is the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. We'll have to see how much of a price hike we're in for if these turn out to be legitimate, but it's worth noting that the AMD RX 7900 XT, 7800 XT, and 7700 XT were all revealed by the same calculator.

Thanks, Wccftech.

