Unable to access Elden Ring: NightReign Network Test, FromSoftware reports "excessive connections"

That Elden Rign: NightReign is going to revolutionise the way we think of multiplayer in FromSoftware's titles is not lost on anyone, but the studio is also going to have to prepare itself before launch on 30 May to be able to serve thousands, if not millions, of players.

It sounds like overkill, but right now the limited Network Test for Elden Ring: NightReign has seen its servers saturate in less than an hour, with most of the players chosen for the test unable to access it. In fact, FromSoftware's support account on X has confirmed that they're going to have to restart the servers, to see if they can unblock the funnel to the test.

Elden Ring: NightReign will allow up to three friends to fight together in formidable battles against some of the most powerful enemies from Elden Ring and other FromSoftware games in an alternate version of Limgrave in The Lands Between, and in our impressions of testing it at a closed-door event we loved it. The Network Test period will run today until 15:00 CET, and then resume for a second play session tomorrow at 4:00 CET. Here are the full schedules: