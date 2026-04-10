UN warns Lebanon sliding into food crisis amid Iran war fallout

HQ

The World Food Programme has warned that Lebanon is facing a growing food security crisis as the war involving Iran continues to disrupt supply chains and drive up prices.

Despite a fragile ceasefire halting US and Israeli strikes on Iran, fighting linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon has continued, further destabilising the country.

According to the WFP, food is becoming increasingly unaffordable, with vegetable prices rising by more than 20% and bread up 17% since early March. At the same time, incomes have been disrupted and demand has surged as families are displaced.

The situation is particularly severe in southern Lebanon, where more than 80% of markets are no longer functioning. In these areas, traders report having less than a week's worth of essential food supplies remaining.

Aid delivery is also becoming more difficult due to infrastructure damage and ongoing insecurity, although limited convoys have managed to reach some of the most affected parts.

The WFP estimates that around 900,000 people across Lebanon are now facing food insecurity, a figure expected to rise as the crisis deepens.