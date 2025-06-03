English
UN urges probe after fatal Gaza incident near aid center

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were reportedly killed near a food distribution site as chaos continues to plague humanitarian efforts in southern Gaza.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. A third consecutive day of violence near a Gaza food aid center has drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations, which is calling for a swift and independent investigation. At least 27 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded.

Israeli forces say they responded to a perceived threat as individuals approached their position off a designated route. Meanwhile, aid agencies continue to voice concerns over deteriorating conditions, with makeshift hospitals overwhelmed and hunger growing.

Displaced Palestinians fill gallons of drinking water in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Palestinians in Gaza suffer from a water crisis in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 28, 2025 // Shutterstock

