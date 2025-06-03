UN urges probe after fatal Gaza incident near aid center

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. A third consecutive day of violence near a Gaza food aid center has drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations, which is calling for a swift and independent investigation. At least 27 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded.
Israeli forces say they responded to a perceived threat as individuals approached their position off a designated route. Meanwhile, aid agencies continue to voice concerns over deteriorating conditions, with makeshift hospitals overwhelmed and hunger growing.