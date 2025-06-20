UN Secretary-General: Israel-Iran conflict could "ignite a fire no one can control"

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned on Friday that the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict could "ignite a fire no one can control" and urged all involved parties to "give peace a chance."

"This is such a moment," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Then, he remarked that escalating the conflict could "ignite a fire no one can control" and emphasized: "We must not let that happen."

"To the parties to the conflict, the potential parties to the conflict, and to the Security Council as the representative of the international community, I have a simple and clear message: give peace a chance," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.