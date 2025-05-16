English
UN rejects participation in US-led Gaza aid initiative

Concerns over impartiality lead UN to decline involvement as Israel pledges to facilitate but not deliver aid.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that the United Nations has declined to join a US-backed humanitarian operation in Gaza, citing concerns that the plan lacks neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

"This particular distribution plan does not accord with our basic principles, including those of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and we will not be participating in this," a United Nations spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

Israel confirmed it will support the effort by facilitating access but will not handle aid distribution itself. United States officials remain open to alternative approaches that ensure aid reaches civilians without diversion, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Palestinians struggle to obtain clean water due to the water crisis and water cuts in the Gaza Strip amid the war and the imposed blockade, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 8, 2025 // Shutterstock

