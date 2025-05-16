UN rejects participation in US-led Gaza aid initiative

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that the United Nations has declined to join a US-backed humanitarian operation in Gaza, citing concerns that the plan lacks neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

"This particular distribution plan does not accord with our basic principles, including those of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and we will not be participating in this," a United Nations spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

Israel confirmed it will support the effort by facilitating access but will not handle aid distribution itself. United States officials remain open to alternative approaches that ensure aid reaches civilians without diversion, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.