UN nuclear watchdog censures Iran, tensions rise ahead of crucial talks

The latest news on the United States and Iran . On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency has formally accused Iran of breaching its nuclear obligations, prompting Tehran to announce technical upgrades to its uranium enrichment program.

Amid warnings of a potential Israeli strike, Iranian military drills have intensified, and senior officials from both Israel and the US are set to meet in Oman before a new round of negotiations. With ongoing diplomatic efforts, all eyes are now on Sunday's talks in Muscat.