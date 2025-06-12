UN nuclear watchdog censures Iran, tensions rise ahead of crucial talks

Dansk
The latest news on the United States and Iran. On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency has formally accused Iran of breaching its nuclear obligations, prompting Tehran to announce technical upgrades to its uranium enrichment program.
Amid warnings of a potential Israeli strike, Iranian military drills have intensified, and senior officials from both Israel and the US are set to meet in Oman before a new round of negotiations. With ongoing diplomatic efforts, all eyes are now on Sunday's talks in Muscat.