English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

UN nuclear chief prepared to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on Iran

Rafael Grossi says he is ready to travel to Iran to assess nuclear safety following Israeli airstrikes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has expressed readiness to visit Iran to evaluate the situation after recent Israeli attacks reportedly damaged the Natanz nuclear site.

"I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation. I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond," Grossi said in his statement.

While Iranian officials confirmed other major facilities were unaffected and no radiation levels have risen, Grossi urged restraint, warning of the dangers military action poses to nuclear safety. He reiterated that diplomatic solutions remain the only viable path forward.

UN nuclear chief prepared to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on Iran
Rafael Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency speaks to press after SC meeting on situation with nuclear plant in Ukraine at UN Headquarters in New York on January 25, 2024 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIran


Loading next content