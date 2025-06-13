UN nuclear chief prepared to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has expressed readiness to visit Iran to evaluate the situation after recent Israeli attacks reportedly damaged the Natanz nuclear site.



"I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation. I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond," Grossi said in his statement.

While Iranian officials confirmed other major facilities were unaffected and no radiation levels have risen, Grossi urged restraint, warning of the dangers military action poses to nuclear safety. He reiterated that diplomatic solutions remain the only viable path forward.