UN labels slave trade "gravest crime against humanity" in landmark vote

HQ

The United Nations has passed a landmark resolution formally describing the transatlantic slave trade as the "gravest crime against humanity," marking a significant political step in recognising its historical impact. The measure, backed by the African Union and the Caribbean Community, also calls for reparations as a concrete way to address centuries of injustice.

The initiative was driven by John Dramani Mahama, who framed the vote as a moral obligation to honour millions of victims. A total of 123 countries supported the resolution, while nations including the United States and Israel voted against, and several European countries abstained.

The transatlantic system forcibly displaced more than 15 million Africans over four centuries, shaping global economic and social structures that continue to influence inequality and development today.