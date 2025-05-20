UN gains clearance for 100 more aid trucks to enter Gaza

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. The United Nations just confirmed that Israel has authorised roughly 100 more aid trucks to enter Gaza this Tuesday, significantly increasing the flow of humanitarian supplies after weeks of limited access.
The trucks are expected to carry essential items like baby formula and nutrition products, following Monday's partial entry of nine approved vehicles. UN officials warn that rising malnutrition in Gaza could worsen dramatically if food shortages persist.