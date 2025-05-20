English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

UN gains clearance for 100 more aid trucks to enter Gaza

Increased humanitarian access comes amid worsening malnutrition concerns in the enclave.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. The United Nations just confirmed that Israel has authorised roughly 100 more aid trucks to enter Gaza this Tuesday, significantly increasing the flow of humanitarian supplies after weeks of limited access.

The trucks are expected to carry essential items like baby formula and nutrition products, following Monday's partial entry of nine approved vehicles. UN officials warn that rising malnutrition in Gaza could worsen dramatically if food shortages persist.

UN gains clearance for 100 more aid trucks to enter Gaza
Palestinians receive hot meals (takiya) from the Rafah Charity Kitchen in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, ON 13 May 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content