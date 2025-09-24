UN experts ask FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from international football competitions

HQ

A group of nine experts from the United Nations has sent an statement asking FIFA and UEFA, the governing bodies of football in the world and in Europe, to suspend Israel national team from international competitions, "as a necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory".

The experts refer to an study by the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory (including East Jerusalem and Israel) on September 16, that found that Israel is committing genocide, a study that adds to the growing number of international bodies that have been calling it a genocide. As such, sports "must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices".

They ask that countries that hold or engage in international competitions must suspend the Israeli team, because "there is a legal and moral imperative to take every measure possible to end the genocide in Gaza now" and reminded that in the past other states that have committed massive human rights violations have been suspended.

The UN experts agree, however, that individual athletes and players should not be banned, as there should no be discrimination or sanctions against individuals because of their origin or nationality. "We have always maintained that individuals cannot bear the consequences of the decisions their government makes".

You can read the full statement and the names of the signers of the statement (special rapporteurs on cultural rights, discrimination and the Palestine conflict, and the Working Group on human rights) here.