English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

UN council extends LGBT rights mandate despite US withdrawal

Human Rights Council renews expert's role as global pushback on LGBT protections grows.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. The UN Human Rights Council has voted to renew the mandate of an independent LGBT rights expert, despite rising international resistance and the United States stepping back from its previous support.

"The renewal of this mandate is a spark of hope in a time when reactionary powers worldwide are trying to dismantle progress that our communities fought so hard to achieve," said Julia Ehrt, executive director of campaign group ILGA World.

The decision was welcomed by rights groups as a rare sign of continued commitment. The expert's work, focused on documenting abuses and promoting dialogue, will continue amid growing backlash from several states and shifting US policy under Trump administration.

UN council extends LGBT rights mandate despite US withdrawal
Budapest Hungary - 07 07 2019: The 24th Budapest Pride Festival for LGBTQ // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content