UN council extends LGBT rights mandate despite US withdrawal

The latest news on the United States . The UN Human Rights Council has voted to renew the mandate of an independent LGBT rights expert, despite rising international resistance and the United States stepping back from its previous support.

"The renewal of this mandate is a spark of hope in a time when reactionary powers worldwide are trying to dismantle progress that our communities fought so hard to achieve," said Julia Ehrt, executive director of campaign group ILGA World.

The decision was welcomed by rights groups as a rare sign of continued commitment. The expert's work, focused on documenting abuses and promoting dialogue, will continue amid growing backlash from several states and shifting US policy under Trump administration.