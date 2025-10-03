Umbreon and Espeon take the spotlight in new Pokémon merch

HQ

Umbreon and Espeon. The two Gen-2 Eeveelutions that showed friendship really is magic, by allowing us to evolve our Eevee into either a cool Dark-type Pokémon or a powerful Psychic-type Pokémon.

These two Eeveelutions are getting some special attention this spooky season, as they're the focal points of a new line of bags, cases, and more thanks to the Celestial Umbreon and Espeon TCG set.

Playmats, deck boxes, binders, and more feature both Eeveelutions with black and purple designs. Very much in the vibe of spooky season even if neither Pokémon are known for being creepy. The backpack is the most-expensive item on the list, available for £50 on the Pokémon Center webstore. You might want to act fast with these items if you're thinking of getting them, though, as with everything associated with Pokémon TCG, you can be sure scalpers will have their bots ready to buy stock.

