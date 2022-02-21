Uma Thurman: "Kill Bill Vol. 3 probably won't happen"

HQ

Many of us would have loved to see a third instalment of Kill Bill, something that on more than one occasion has actually come close to happening. But in a recent interview withThe Jess Cagle Show, Uma Thurman tells us that the outlook for Kill Bill is very, very bleak and that there will most likely not be a Kill Bill Vol. 3. Ever.

"I can't really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it's not immediately on the horizon."

Rumours of a third film have been floating around for many years now and Uma herself said that she and Quentin Tarantino had several serious conversations about its potential. Sad of course, although it's perhaps hard to see what a third film would build on after the end of part two.

Would you have liked to see Kill Bill Vol. 3 or do you think the two films we've already gotten are good enough?