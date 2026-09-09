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There's something almost provocatively simple about Ultrapool. Someone has taken a look at billiards, stripped away almost everything that makes billiards what it is, and then poured Balatro into the hole where the rest would have been. The result should really be a hopeless mishmash, but in some strange way it works, and it works primarily because Icedrop Games has understood one very important thing: billiards is already a perfect system for a roguelike. You aim, strike, hope for a good bounce, and watch the balls dance around the table, but in Ultrapool it's no longer just about potting the right ball; it's about building a little machine of effects, bonuses, and combinations that gradually become increasingly absurd.

It's that feeling of a fairly harmless situation suddenly spiralling out of control that makes the game so darn easy to get hooked on. One ball might give you money, another might change how the next shot works, and a third might do something that initially feels rather pointless, until, a few rounds later, you realise that, together with two other effects, it forms a combination that sends the score soaring in a way that feels almost ridiculous. Ultrapool is at its best when you stop playing billiards and instead start conducting your own little economic experiment on a green table.

Between rounds, you can buy new billiard balls.

The billiards aspect itself is also considerably more accessible than I'd initially expected. There's no need to be some sort of Ronnie O'Sullivan wannabe who can read angles with surgical precision, as what quickly becomes important is understanding what the balls do and how you can make the most of them. This shifts the focus from pure precision to planning, and that's also where the game finds its identity. At the same time, the controls aren't always as responsive as one might wish, particularly when trying to make those tiny, almost ridiculously precise adjustments that can be the difference between a fantastic combination and a ball veering off in completely the wrong direction. On mobile, the intuitive touchscreen controls certainly feel natural, whilst the PC version sometimes gives the slightly odd impression of having been built with a different platform in mind.

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And then there's the presentation, which I really like. Ultrapool looks as though someone has thrown a bag of colourful 90s arcade games through a modern roguelike machine and then decided to keep everything that got stuck along the way. It's playful, colourful, and charming without trying to scream for attention, and the sound effects do their job in that satisfying way where every hit, bounce, and ball potted gets a little extra weight. It's not a technical tour de force, but nor does it need to be. This is a game that wants to feel like a toy box, and it does.

The number in the middle of the table shows how many points you've scored and how many you need to reach before the round is over.

The problem is that Ultrapool sometimes feels like a game with a very good basic concept that's still figuring out just how much it can actually do with it. There are plenty of opportunities to build bizarre combinations, but after a while you start to sense the limits of the system and wish there were even more truly strange synergies to discover. More variety could have made a huge difference, as it's precisely that feeling that the next run could be completely mad that keeps this sort of game alive. When that feeling strikes, Ultrapool is brilliant; when it doesn't, it becomes considerably more mechanical.

There's also a certain element of randomness that can really get on my nerves. Roguelikes naturally need a degree of unpredictability, but when a good run is suddenly ruined by bad luck, it's easy to sit there muttering that the game's cheating, even though you know full well that this is exactly how the genre works. At the same time, that's precisely why you start a new run almost straight away. "One more time" is perhaps the greatest compliment you can pay a roguelike, and Ultrapool is very good at evoking that feeling.

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Simple and fun.

The most impressive thing is actually how little Ultrapool needs to do to be addictive. It's billiards, but not quite billiards. It's a roguelike, but considerably more accessible than many of the genre's more system-heavy representatives. And above all, it's one of those games that can seem completely harmless when you start it, only for 45 minutes to have suddenly vanished from your life without you really realising how it happened. It may not be the game with the most extensive content in the genre, but it has a very clear concept, a charming presentation and, above all, a core gameplay mechanic that's far stronger than it has any right to be.

In other words, Ultrapool is a small game with big ambitions, and although it doesn't always quite make it all the way, it's hard not to appreciate what Icedrop Games has managed to achieve. There's something genuinely satisfying about watching a ball bounce three times off the edge, hit another ball, trigger an effect, create a chain reaction, and then realising you've just managed to build that completely mad billiards machine you'd been hoping for. When Ultrapool clicks, it really clicks.