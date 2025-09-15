Ultramarines get an updated Marneus Calgar sculpt and Warhammer's biggest banner in new releases

HQ

There are few sci-fi super soldiers as iconic as Space Marines, and when people think of Space Marines, they often conjure images of blue-armoured warriors in their minds. Members of the Ultramarines, the poster boys of Warhammer 40,000.

If you're looking for a leader for your band of blue boy scouts, then the latest round of model releases from Warhammer's community page. Marneus Calgar, Chapter Master of the Ultramarines now has a freshly updated look. He's still got his famous Gauntlets of Ultramar, and is clad in his iconic armour, but now looks fit to lead your shiny new Astartes.

At his side, you can expect a unit of Victrix Guard, which are now able to be built with a Chapter Ancient and Chapter Champion, alongside a host of customisation options including blades, bolt carbines, and helmets. If you do go for the Chapter Ancient option, you can equip them with what is apparently the biggest Warhammer banner ever. I've never really measured any Warhammer miniatures' banners, so I'll take Games Workshop's word on this one.

Cato Sicarius, a peerless champion of the Ultramarines, also gets a new model. With his shiny new helmet tucked under his arm and an impressive banner of his own, you can be sure he'll be flexing his new fit next to Calgar on the battlefield. More news for the rest of the Ultramarines chapter is expected later in the year.

This is an ad: