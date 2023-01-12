Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Ultra-lightweight meets control in the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition

We take the gaming mouse for a spin on the latest Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're continuing our batch of Quick Look additions by now focussing our attention onto the gaming mouse space. In the latest episode, we get our mitts on the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition, a mouse that is known for its 54g ultra-lightweight body and yet its attention to detail when it comes to accuracy and stability.

To see how the mouse shapes up, be sure to catch the latest instalment of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus runs through the features and shares some thoughts about the device.

HQ


Loading next content