Ultrakill and Gloomwood publisher on The Duskbloods: "[Escape from] Tarkov caused irreparable damage to the game industry"

FromSoftware's unveiling of The Duskbloods has been met with somewhat of a mixed response. First, people were overjoyed as they thought they were witnessing the reveal of Bloodborne 2. Then they realised how unrealistic that would have been, and were informed the game was actually called The Duskbloods. However, the fact that this is a multiplayer title, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, with PvPvE elements, has angered some.

Particularly, David Oshry, the co-founder of Ultrakill and Gloomwood publisher New Blood Interactive is quite unhappy with the direction FromSoftware has gone with. "You've seen the posts, like, [FromSoftware president Hidetaka] Miyazaki's been playing Tarkov," he told the Quad Damage Podcast (via GamesRadar). "Tarkov has done irreparable fucking damage to the game industry, because everything needs to be a fucking, what do they call it, an extraction shooter? I just like regular ass games, but I'm old. I get it, I'm not the target audience for these games."

The Duskbloods isn't an extraction shooter, but a similar sentiment has been shared by a lot of fans online, who yearn for more single-player RPGs from FromSoftware, more akin to the Souls series. However, Miyazaki and other developers at the studio have constantly reiterated that this new multiplayer direction won't take away from other projects, and is just what excites FromSoftware right now.

The Duskbloods is scheduled to release in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch 2.