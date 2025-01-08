Ultrahuman reveals collection of luxury smart rings at CES

HQ

Smart rings still operate in a very niche space where many are unsure about their potential in part down to the fact that they are still in their infancy and haven't been explored in great depth. We have seen Samsung among the few that make a smart ring, but the next to take a swing at the sector is Ultrahuman, who have during CES lifted the curtain on a line of premium luxury smart rings known as the Rare line.

The line comes with three models, the Desert Rose, Dune, and the Desert Snow, and each are claimed to "embodies the harmonious blend of beauty and resilience found in these arid landscapes."

The rings, being luxury products, are made from expensive and rare materials. The Dune and Desert Rose are crafted from 18K gold, while the Desert Snow instead uses PT950 platinum, which is regarded as one of the highest standards in the jewellery industry.

As for where the smart element of the rings come from, they use health technology, photoplethysmography, and 6-axis motion sensors to monitor the wearer's sleep patterns, movement, heart rate, stress, skin temperature, and more, and then feed that back to the wearer so that they can improve their health and wellbeing.

The catch is that for such a luxury product, you will need to fork out a lot of money to snag one when they appear on shelves in Selfridges in London and in Printemps in Paris from mid-January. Specifically, it's said that the rings will retail for anywhere between £1,500 and £1,800.

Take a look at the premium smart rings below.

