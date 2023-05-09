Ultra rare NES game making a comeback this summer

If you've ever tried to buy Mr. Gimmick from eBay, you know that'll you need to pony up roughly $2,000 for a copy even in average condition. This NES title was released in 1992 in Japan as Gimmick, but was later released in Scandinavia (and nowhere else) as well as Mr. Gimmick.

As Scandinavia was the only region where it was launched outside Japan - and being a quite obscure title to begin with - it has become a rarity amongst collectors, and there are few legal ways for people to see what the game actually has to offer. This is why Bitwave Games decided to do a cultural deed.

They are now releasing an updated version of Mr. Gimmick called Gimmick: Special Edition this summer. The press release says this title "holds a special place in the hearts of many a retro gamer, memorable for its loveable hero Youkai Yumetaro, incredible physics-based gameplay and astonishing graphics, which pushed the NES to its absolute limits".

It launches on July 6 for PC, PlayStation and Switch, with an Xbox release coming shortly after. Check out the first trailer as well as some screenshots and a piece of artwork below.