Ultra Pro Wrestling announced with Kickstarter campaign

A somewhat forgotten fact is that Nintendo 64 probably had the best wrestling games of all time with classics like WWF No Mercy, WCW vs NWO Revenge and Virtual Pro Wrestling 2. These are titles that developers still like to namedrop when they reveal their inspiration for upcoming wrestling games (which too often focus way to much on simulation and content, but not enough on gameplay).

Hyperfocus Games decided to do something about this and really bring back the low-polygon pain that was so much fun 20-25 years ago. They have now announced and started a Kickstarter campaign for a wrestling title called Ultra Pro Wrestling, "which serves as a love letter to the classic wrestling games of the late 90s". The description also reads:

"Our game engine dubbed the "Ultra Wrestling Engine" was designed specifically to appeal to wrestling fans of the N64's WWF No Mercy, WCW vs NWO Revenge and Virtual Pro Wrestling 2. For fans who never got the chance to experience those older games we would like to introduce you to a new type of wrestling gameplay we refer to as "pure wrestling" - where the authenticity of the combat in a wrestling context is the primary focus. "

Ultra Pro Wrestling will be released for PC and Switch if the goal of £17,000 is met. At the time of writing, they have reached almost £6,000 with 29 days to go, so it seems likely this project will become reality. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions are also on the table if everything goes well.

Check out the first trailer below and head over to this link to read more and perhaps back the project.