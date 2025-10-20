Ultimate X-Men artist Peach Momoko on her trademark style: Western fans see manga and anime where Japanese see realism

HQ

Gamereactor's Spanish branch was on site, when San Diego Comic-Con Málaga took place. Gamereactor Spain's editor-in-chief David Caballero had a chance to interview Peach Momoko. She is a Japanese comic book artist known for her work as a cover artist, but nowadays also as an author for Ultimate X-Men. She has won 2 Eisner Awards, which gives her freedom to do pretty much whatever she wants when creating her art.

"It's just great to be able to draw whatever I want to do for covers now, it's just the greatest feeling"

She wants to do something that she calls traditional art, and she is not a big fan of digital. In her art it's like when watercolour meets manga and Marvel, which then evokes different feelings in different people.

I'm not really good at doing digital, I don't understand the digital processes too well, so I just use watercolour and anything traditional, and want to focus purely on as pure as traditional as possible forever, and with the ukiyo-e soft touch watercolour, I actually don't really think consciously to do something beautiful, or something soft or ukiyo-e style, so whenever someone tells me how they see my cover, it kind of shines a light to me that, oh, that's what I'm doing, that's interesting, so it's kind of funny to add to that, so it's kind of funny to add to that, when I show my art to the western fans, the Americans, Europeans, anyone, they see my art style has this anime, this manga touch, but interesting is when I show it to the Japanese fans, they actually don't see that, they see more like a realistic or something different that's not anime or manga, so I feel that my style is a very unique blend, that kind of translates differently to who sees it."

Peach Momoko's own style while doing Marvel is called Momokoverse. There is an element of pain and stress while creating, but she sees this as a good thing.

