Ultimate Sheep Raccoon combines the skill of Olli Olli World with the slapstick humour of an online Worms game

It's still a bit painful to recall the closure of Roll7, the studio behind OlliOlli and Olli Olli World after Private Division's dismantling restructuring, but I've noticed a slight breeze of its spirit after seeing the trailer for Ultimate Sheep Raccoon at the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition.

The title combines precisely that feeling of bike-riding skill, but twists it into a party game where you and up to three other friends battle it out to get to the finish line first... or at least get there, as there are all sorts of traps and gadgets you can use to annoy the others.

It looks really fun, and we're looking forward to more details on Ultimate Sheep Raccoon next year. In the meantime, enjoy the teaser trailer below.