Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto coming to Switch

Bandai Namco just got in touch to let us know that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto is heading to Nintendo Switch next spring.

This new Switch-bound package includes all of the previous additions to the game along with two new characters, Momoshiki and Kinshiki, as well as 11 "New Generations" costume.

Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto is set to land on Nintendo's hybrid console on April 24, 2020, and you can see it in action in the trailer attached below. Our review of Road to Boruto from 2017 is available here if you'd like to know more.