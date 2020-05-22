Ultimate Fishing Simulator lands on Xbox One next week

Bit Golem and Ultimate Games recently revealed that the highly acclaimed Ultimate Fishing Simulator will release for Xbox One on May 29. The Xbox One version is set to offer three DLCs at launch with more to come at a later date. The game features stunning visuals and varied gameplay and you can check out some screenshots below, all fresh out of the water.

While no set date has yet been revealed, Ultimate Fishing Simulator will release on PlayStation 4 and Switch "in the following months" as well.