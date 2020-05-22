Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Ultimate Fishing Simulator lands on Xbox One next week

The stunning fishing simulator by Bit Golem, Ultimate Fishing Simulator, will release on Xbox One next week.

Bit Golem and Ultimate Games recently revealed that the highly acclaimed Ultimate Fishing Simulator will release for Xbox One on May 29. The Xbox One version is set to offer three DLCs at launch with more to come at a later date. The game features stunning visuals and varied gameplay and you can check out some screenshots below, all fresh out of the water.

While no set date has yet been revealed, Ultimate Fishing Simulator will release on PlayStation 4 and Switch "in the following months" as well.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator
Ultimate Fishing SimulatorUltimate Fishing Simulator
Ultimate Fishing SimulatorUltimate Fishing Simulator
Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Related texts



Loading next content