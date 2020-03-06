Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 set to release next year

Even though the game will first be available in Early Access for several months, Ultimate Games proves to have quite the ambitions with Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, as it's been announced to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021.

The fishing sim, which you can take a look at via the very first seven screens below (no, that's not Darth Vader's lightsaber), will first release on Steam's Early Access during the second half of 2020, at a time when players will probably have caught all the available fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

During the testing period, the community will have the chance to try out and provide feedback on a bunch of new features. Among those, fans of the genre can expect a new third-person camera, enhanced graphics and, even more importantly, gameplay-impacting features such as dynamic water and AI-controlled fish.

Are you looking forward to catching this one?