Ulsan is the Red Bull Golden Letters 2024 victor

This past weekend, some of the best Tekken 8 players in the entire world flocked to London to compete in the annual Golden Letters tournament. After a couple of days of action, we have a victor for this event to report on, with the trophy set to be taken all the way to South Korea.

For this year, it was Dragunov master Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon that came out on top and claimed the title for the Kwangdong Freecs team. Ulsan secured the result after overcoming Natus Vincere's Alexandre "AK" Laverez in the grand finals, which ended up being a 3-1 result in favour of the South Korean.

With this in mind, all eyes will likely be shifting back to the Tekken World Tour and ensuring qualification for the event, which will be hosting its finals in December.