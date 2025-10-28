Gamereactor

ULF Esports and BBL PCIFIC promoted to Valorant Champions Tour EMEA

The two teams came out on top at the Ascension tournament recently.

HQ

It's now time for the EMEA Valorant Champions Tour, at least the men's division, to fully enter its offseason. The EMEA Ascension tournament came to a close over the weekend, meaning we now know the full slate of organisations who will be present in the top-flight action when it returns in the New Year.

After placing first and second respectively at the EMEA Ascension tournament, both ULF Esports and BBL PCIFIC have secured their spots in the VCT EMEA. With this in mind, the full list of confirmed teams for the 2026 EMEA Valorant Champions Tour is as follows.


  • BBL Esports

  • Fnatic

  • FUT Esports

  • Karmine Corp

  • Natus Vincere

  • Team Heretics

  • Team Liquid

  • Team Vitality

  • GiantX

  • Gentle Mates

  • ULF Esports

  • BBL PCIFIC

The exact start date for the 2026 VCT has yet to be communicated, but we do know that the Kickoff events are planned for January and February.

Valorant

