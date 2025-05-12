UK's Starmer tightens immigration rules amid growing Farage pressure

Dansk
The latest news on the United Kingdom. In response to growing pressure from Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party, Keir Starmer has unveiled tougher migration policies, including longer waits for welfare eligibility and stricter visa requirements.
The government also announced plans to raise English language standards and limit skilled worker visas to graduates, with specific fast-track provisions for high-demand professionals. Meanwhile, some have raised concerns about the potential impact on the labor market.