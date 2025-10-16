UK's "most remote pub" cancels Harry Potter-themed Halloween party after backlash

HQ

The Old Forge, a community-owned pub in Inverie on Scotland's Knoydart peninsula, known as the UK's most remote pub, has cancelled its planned Harry Potter-themed Halloween dinner after receiving backlash online.

The event, advertised as a "spellbinding night" of wizarding fun complete with themed food and butterbeer, was called off after the venue said staff had received "inappropriate grief" over the choice of theme.

In a statement, the management said the intention had been to create a lighthearted evening, but the connection to Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who is known for her gender-critical views, had proven divisive.

"We thought it was clear how we feel about everyone's rights, especially given our recent support of Knoydart Pride," the team wrote. They also noted that a charity collection for trans youth had been planned for the night.

The Old Forge clarified that a children's Halloween party will still take place, with all other services running as usual. The pub urged the community to remain "kind and respectful" toward its staff.

Located in one of Britain's most isolated spots, The Old Forge can only be reached by an 18-mile hike or a seven-mile boat journey. The venue has long been a symbol of resilience and community spirit, qualities it now calls on again amid the controversy.

