UK's CMA has published a guideline for safely using and developing AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a much talked about subject these days, largely because of its untamed potential and the ways that it could dramatically affect the creative and entertainment space. To this end, one of the leading reasons why actors, writers, and half of Hollywood are striking, is down to use of AI in TV and cinema, and this is starting to become a serious concern in other parts of the entertainment world, and pretty much every other avenue of life too.

Speaking about these concerns, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority has now published a new report that looks to outline how AI should be used. The aim of the guidelines is to set out a way for AI to be both improved and continuously developed, but in a way that protects consumers. To meet these goals, seven principles have been outlined, and they are:



Accountability - FM developers and deployers are accountable for outputs provided to consumers.

Access - ongoing ready access to key inputs, without unnecessary restrictions.

Diversity - sustained diversity of business models, including both open and closed.

Choice - sufficient choice for businesses so they can decide how to use FMs.

Flexibility - having the flexibility to switch and/or use multiple FMs according to need.

Fair dealing - no anti-competitive conduct including anti-competitive self-preferencing, tying or bundling.

Transparency - consumers and businesses are given information about the risks and limitations of FM-generated content so they can make informed choices.



The CMA has promised to increase its engagement in the AI space in the coming months and that it hopes that these principles will be a benefit and in the spirit of protection for people, businesses, and the economy as a whole.

The CMA's CEO, Sarah Cardell adds, "The speed at which AI is becoming part of everyday life for people and businesses is dramatic. There is real potential for this technology to turbo charge productivity and make millions of everyday tasks easier - but we can't take a positive future for granted. There remains a real risk that the use of AI develops in a way that undermines consumer trust or is dominated by a few players who exert market power that prevents the full benefits being felt across the economy."

Cardell continues, "The CMA's role is to help shape these markets in ways that foster strong competition and effective consumer protection, delivering the best outcomes for people and businesses across the UK. In rapidly developing markets like these, it's critical we put ourselves at the forefront of that thinking, rather than waiting for problems to emerge and only then stepping in with corrective measures."

Do you think these principles will help control the AI sector?