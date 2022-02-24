Ukrainian video game developers speak up to Russia

HQ

As no one surely has missed, Russia declared war with Ukraine today after months of preparations, lies and propaganda. Ukraine is a big country and has several video game developers, which is of course are affected by all of this, both professionally and privately.

Today, several of them has chosen to speak up against the unjust tyranny. Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes games, The Sinking City) tweets:

"We can't just stand by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are trying to stay safe, but this is war, there are no two ways about it. We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands. #StopRussianAggression

We're a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we've never attacked or threatened anyone. Because of this situation, our work will be impacted and our lives can be destroyed."

Vostok Games (Fear the Wolves, Survarium) tweeted a Ukrainian flag, which pretty much says it all, while GSC Game World (S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl) tweeted a request for help via a Swift code:

"As of today, the Russian federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence. For it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown. But we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine.

We thus address all of our colleagues in the gaming industry x players. Bloggers or anyone who sees this post in their newsfeed: share this, do not stand aside and help those in need.

Special aid account to support the armed forces of Ukraine, UA843000010000000047330992708, transfers are possible from all over the globe.

Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does.

GSC Game World"

Let's keep our fingers crossed this unnecessary war gets the best possible outcome despite things looking dire right now.