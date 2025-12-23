Ukrainian troops withdraw from eastern town of Siversk: "The invaders were able to advance"

HQ

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the eastern town of Siversk as Russian troops continue a renewed offensive in the Donbas, Kyiv's military said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's General Staff said the pullback was ordered to preserve personnel and equipment, citing Russia's numerical superiority and sustained pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions. It added that Ukrainian forces had inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops during the fighting.

The withdrawal brings Russian forces closer to Sloviansk, a key city in Ukraine's eastern "fortress belt" of defences in the industrial Donbas region. Moscow has demanded that Kyiv cede control of the area as part of any settlement to end the war.

Russia had earlier claimed to have captured Siversk, a town of about 10,000 people before the war, a claim Ukraine had previously denied. Fighting continues across the eastern front, including around the strategic logistics hub of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's General Staff:

"The invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions."