Ukrainian soldier tricks Russian forces and eliminates two by disguising himself as one of them

HQ

Content warning:

This story contains graphic content. This isn't meant to sensationalize, but to show the realities of war that many media outlets tend to overlook. If you'd rather not see this, please feel free to skip.

Now... In this case, we travel to Ukraine, where a Ukrainian soldier from Ukraine's Skelia regiment, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, tricked enemy troops by posing as one of them before opening fire.

Footage released by the regiment shows him walking along a rural road, moving with a calm, deliberate pace. Two Russian soldiers appear behind him, initially keeping their distance, but gradually matching his stride.

The Ukrainian soldier subtly signals familiarity through posture and gestures, convincing the troops that he is an ally. Once the Russians are close enough and completely unsuspecting, he swiftly turns and opens fire, taking both targets by surprise.

In this case, a picture might be worth a thousand words, so if you want to see more details from this footage, released just a few hours ago, you can do so by checking it out in the video below or via the footage shared by the regiment on a Telegram channel (here).