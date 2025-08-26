Ukrainian soldier defies odds and survives five days crawling with throat cut by Russian troops

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Thirty-three-year-old National Guard soldier Vladyslav endured a brutal attack when Russian forces slashed his throat and discarded him into a pit, assuming he was dead, according to a report by Suspilne.

Severely injured and abandoned, he spent several days crawling back to Ukrainian lines, defying the odds. Medical teams describe his wounds as among the most severe they have ever treated, underscoring the extreme risks faced by captured soldiers.

"When someone's throat is cut, and they are bleeding to death, there is little chance of survival," said the hospital's chief doctor. "He held on until the end, but what sets him apart is that he was confident until the very end that everything would be fine."

Despite his critical condition and loss of blood, he survived and is recovering under careful supervision. Now, he has documented his ordeal, highlighting both his resilience and the human cost of the ongoing war. Check out more info in the video below.