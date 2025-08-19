HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A Ukrainian soldier from the nation's elite "Ghost" sniper unit has reportedly set a new benchmark in modern warfare, striking two Russian soldiers with a single shot from more than two miles away near Pokrovsk.

Military journalist Yuri Butusov, who published footage of the event (here), described the moment as a landmark in modern warfare: "The record-breaking shot was made on August 14 using AI under the guidance of a UAV complex with a 14.5mm Alligator rifle."



The feat, said to have occurred in mid-August, combined advanced domestic weaponry with drone reconnaissance and AI-assisted targeting to achieve unprecedented precision. This not only demonstrates marksmanship but also Ukraine's growing capability.

Such achievements carry both tactical weight and symbolic value, boosting morale while showing adversaries that no position is entirely safe. Ukrainian forces maintain that despite heavy pressure in the sector, defensive operations remain effective and coordinated.