HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A joint study published on Tuesday by the UNHCR and Deloitte reveals that Ukrainian refugees have significantly strengthened Poland's economy without displacing native workers or suppressing wages.



You might be interested: Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa in overnight drone attacks.



Despite initial concerns, their integration has spurred productivity and specialization, contributing substantially to GDP growth in recent years. The report emphasizes that further improving labor market integration could unlock even greater economic benefits.