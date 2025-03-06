HQ

Ukrainian opposition figures have firmly dismissed the possibility of holding elections while the country remains at war, despite reports of discussions between Ukrainian opposition members and officials from the United States (via Reuters).

Former President Petro Poroshenko has emphasized that elections should not take place until peace is secured, insisting that a vote should be scheduled no later than 180 days after the war ends. Yuliia Tymoshenko, another opposition leader, echoed this stance, stressing that securing a just peace takes priority over electoral concerns.

The debate comes amid a diplomatic strain following President Donald Trump's remarks calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator for not holding elections. Meanwhile, Washington has halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, exacerbating tensions after a recent dispute between Zelensky and Trump.

In the background, Moscow continues to challenge Zelensky's legitimacy, citing the expiration of his five-year term in 2024, while Zelensky himself has floated the idea of stepping down in exchange for a negotiated peace settlement, security guarantees, and eventual NATO membership.

Against this backdrop, the longstanding rivalry between Poroshenko and Zelensky adds another layer of complexity, with recent sanctions imposed on Poroshenko fuelling accusations of political manoeuvring. For now, it remains to be seen whether Ukraine's leadership can navigate these mounting pressures without further destabilising the country.