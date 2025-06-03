Ukrainian officials visit Washington amid escalation on the front

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that senior Ukrainian officials visited Washington on Tuesday to push for increased support, just as Kyiv escalates attacks on key Russian-occupied targets.
A blast under a symbolic Crimea-Russia bridge and drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia signal Ukraine's intent to keep pressure on Moscow. With little movement in peace negotiations, the diplomatic and military fronts remain tense, so stay tuned for further updates.